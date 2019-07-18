AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. AGEAS/S has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGEAS/S will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

