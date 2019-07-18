Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,403,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the previous session’s volume of 315,312 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.