Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 price target on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

ACHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 42,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $48,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $63,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Searle & CO. owned 1.93% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.