ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.65. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 6,105 shares.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The company has a market cap of $795.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 138.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

