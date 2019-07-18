ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE ABB opened at $18.74 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ABB by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 37,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

