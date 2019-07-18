$0.92 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $218,798.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,159.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $45,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4,558.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 183,177 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $9,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 519,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,443. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

