$0.61 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 2,016,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1,512.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Hologic by 21.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $10,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

