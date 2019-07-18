$0.50 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 120,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $62.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $200,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.