$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Horizon National posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 2,550,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 140,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

