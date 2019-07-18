-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Talend posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLND. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Talend to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of Talend stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 334,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,579. Talend has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Talend by 62.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 228,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 652,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Talend by 44.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,994,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,442,000 after purchasing an additional 493,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 23.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 158,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

