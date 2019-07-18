$0.24 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cognex reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cognex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,351,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,203,000 after buying an additional 2,268,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,154,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,953,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cognex by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,607,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 846,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Cognex by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 903,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 487,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

