$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of TAL traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 2,073,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,710. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $41.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

