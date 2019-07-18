$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REDU traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 57,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.86.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

