$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. FTS International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 301.48%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.18.

NYSE FTSI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,063. The stock has a market cap of $537.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77. FTS International has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FTS International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 154,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 1,904.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

