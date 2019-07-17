Zoomba Achieves Market Cap of $32,523.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $32,523.00 and $86.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006553 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000165 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001674 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 18,766,404 coins and its circulating supply is 18,410,804 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

