Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 1.8%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.34 ($48.07) and last traded at €41.39 ($48.13), approximately 320,870 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €42.14 ($49.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.84.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

