Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

TTMI stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.46 million. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 403,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

