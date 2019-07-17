Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50. Xperi has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 206,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xperi by 14.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

