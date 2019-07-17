Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce $206.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.40 million and the highest is $207.20 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $203.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $864.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.60 million to $870.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $895.24 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $905.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. 286,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.