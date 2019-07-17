Zacks: Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in At Home Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in At Home Group by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in At Home Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

