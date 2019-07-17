Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 2,675,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

