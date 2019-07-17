Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AMH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Bryan Smith sold 10,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $257,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Goldberg sold 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

