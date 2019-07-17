Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $1.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $63.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.64 million, with estimates ranging from $22.58 million to $131.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 642.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 464,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 366,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,777 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 325,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,317. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

