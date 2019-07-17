Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. OneMain posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in OneMain by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $79,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in OneMain by 19.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 211.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in OneMain by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 421,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

