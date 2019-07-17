Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will post $11.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the highest is $11.35 million. Evolution Petroleum reported sales of $11.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $44.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.60 million to $44.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.65 million, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 million.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 155,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

