Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.00 Million

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $50.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $27.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.10 million to $120.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.44 million, with estimates ranging from $91.37 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,579. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $412.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director R Charles Shufeldt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

