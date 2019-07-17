Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,373,000 after buying an additional 600,582 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.03. 405,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

