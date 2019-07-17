Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $196.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $192.50 million. Rayonier reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $774.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $790.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $809.12 million, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $844.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Rayonier had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 13,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,403. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 870.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 34.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.