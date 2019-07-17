Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 37.98%.

Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OMAB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

