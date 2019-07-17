Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Forescout Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSCT. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $173,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $850,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.