Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $592,880. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,626,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 59,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,884. The stock has a market cap of $784.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

