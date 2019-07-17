Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Update

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,717,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 30th total of 3,512,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 858,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Xylem stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,622.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 101.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

