XinFin Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.79 million and $139,431.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.02012080 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000313 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010463 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,481,360 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF . The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

