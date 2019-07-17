WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.46

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and traded as high as $66.71. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 1,715 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

