William David Tull Sells 22,200 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $601,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William David Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $200,318.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $203,648.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, William David Tull sold 14,934 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $419,944.08.

On Friday, June 14th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $210,900.00.

On Monday, June 17th, William David Tull sold 19,778 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $562,486.32.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William David Tull sold 14,800 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $409,516.00.

On Friday, June 7th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $202,094.00.

On Monday, June 10th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $607,614.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $193,806.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $595,848.00.

CASH opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

