Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Snow Park Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Snow Park Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Snow Park Capital Partners LP owned about 1.23% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

