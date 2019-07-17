Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 748 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.