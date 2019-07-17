Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.32.

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,339. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

