Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

