WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.40

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and traded as low as $30.70. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 146,811 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on WJA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.40.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that WestJet Airlines Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

