Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

