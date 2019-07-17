WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

