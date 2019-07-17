Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

