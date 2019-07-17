Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ten Entertainment Group (TEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ten Entertainment Group (LON: TEG):

7/15/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/10/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/8/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/27/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:TEG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.27). 14,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 297,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.75), for a total transaction of £6,534,000 ($8,537,828.30).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

