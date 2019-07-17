Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ten Entertainment Group (TEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ten Entertainment Group (LON: TEG):
- 7/15/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/10/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/8/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/27/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Shares of LON:TEG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.27). 14,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.
In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 297,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.75), for a total transaction of £6,534,000 ($8,537,828.30).
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.