Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

