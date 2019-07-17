Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Waves has a total market cap of $138.36 million and $23.48 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00014329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Exrates and Huobi. In the last week, Waves has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00025399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Livecoin, Exrates, Liqui, Exmo, Bitbns, Indodax, Huobi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, HitBTC, Kuna, Coinrail, Gate.io, COSS, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Cryptohub, Upbit, Coinbe and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

