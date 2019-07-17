Wagerr Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $36,221.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,367,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,987,996 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.