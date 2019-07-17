Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of VST opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,098.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $271,702.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490 and sold 1,920,038 shares valued at $45,632,162. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,024,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 398,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 585,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares during the period.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

