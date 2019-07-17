Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $134.25.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

