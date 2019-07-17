Vereit (NYSE:VER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NYSE:VER opened at $9.11 on Friday. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $80,836,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vereit by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,634,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 112.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vereit by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,459,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,695 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,218,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,013 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

