Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.44

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 159000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a quick ratio of 14.13 and a current ratio of 14.27.

About Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

